Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Oil and Gas

TABLE-Indian refiner Reliance's March oil imports down 10.3% y/y - trade

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, May 3 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported 10.3% less oil in March than in the same month of the
previous year, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The March imports, at about 1.12 million barrels per day, were 10.8% above the previous
month, the data showed.
    Reliance shipped in about 11% of its imports from Latin America, compared with 43% a year
ago, as the private refiner has stopped buying Venezuelan oil under pressure from U.S.
sanctions, the data showed.
    Middle Eastern oil accounted for about 59% for Reliance's overall purchases, compared with
about 43% a year ago, while the share of U.S. oil rose to about 12% from 10%, the data showed.
The share of African oil rose to about 12% from 1.4%.
    Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 Region/Countr   March     Feb      %Chg    March   % Chg   Jan-March   Jan-March    % Chg
       y          2021     2021   mth/mth    2020   yr/yr      2021        2020      yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                              
 Brazil             63.7     0.0        --    61.1     4.3        33.6        50.1     -33.0
 Colombia            0.0   113.9    -100.0     0.0      --        35.4         0.0        --
 Mexico             65.6    72.5      -9.4   198.7   -67.0        90.3       159.0     -43.2
 Venezuela           0.0     0.0        --   274.6  -100.0         0.0       266.9    -100.0
 TOTAL             129.3   186.3     -30.6   534.4   -75.8       159.3       476.1     -66.5
                                                                                            
 Asia                                                                                       
 Indonesia           0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --        22.2         0.0        --
 TOTAL               0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --        22.2         0.0        --
                                                                                            
 Middle East                                                                                
 Neutral Zone       26.8    30.9     -13.2     0.0      --        25.4         0.0        --
 Oman               31.6     0.0        --    31.8    -0.8        10.9        10.8       0.3
 Iraq              368.3   143.3     156.9   151.0   144.0       273.7       217.0      26.2
 Qatar               0.0     0.0        --    59.5  -100.0         0.0        38.9    -100.0
 Kuwait             18.7     0.0        --     0.0      --         6.4         7.7     -16.4
 S. Arabia         151.7   103.7      46.3   120.4    26.0       157.5       163.1      -3.5
 U.A.E.             62.1    16.5     275.9   175.2   -64.6        56.5       155.7     -63.7
 Dubai               0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --         5.4         0.0        --
 TOTAL             659.1   294.4     123.9   537.9    22.5       535.8       593.1      -9.7
                     0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --         0.0         0.0        --
 Europe              0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --         0.0         0.0        --
 North sea           0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --        20.5         0.0        --
 TOTAL               0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --        20.5         0.0        --
                     0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --         0.0         0.0        --
 C.I.S.              0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --         0.0         0.0        --
 Kazakhstan         31.0   101.5     -69.4    30.7     1.2        61.8        74.0     -16.4
 TOTAL              31.0   101.5     -69.4    30.7     1.2        61.8        74.0     -16.4
                                                                                            
 Africa                                                                                     
 Angola             63.1     0.0        --     0.0      --        21.7         8.6     153.5
 Ivory Coast         0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --        11.5         0.0        --
 Chad                0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --         0.0        21.1    -100.0
 Egypt              34.4    34.6      -0.7    18.1    90.5        28.0        11.4     145.1
 Sudan              35.1    20.2      73.8     0.0      --        24.6         0.0        --
 Eq Guinea           0.0    24.3    -100.0     0.0      --        14.8        14.6       0.9
 Algeria             0.0     0.0        --     0.0      --         0.0        10.6    -100.0
 TOTAL             132.6    79.1      67.6    18.1   634.2       100.6        66.4      51.6
                                                                                            
 Canada             35.0    74.3     -52.9     0.0      --        71.1         0.0        --
 USA               130.6   272.6     -52.1   124.4     5.0       172.4       106.6      61.8
 TOTAL ALL        1117.6  1008.2      10.8  1245.4   -10.3      1143.8      1316.1     -13.1
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
    Numbers for previous months have been revised.
    Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in February, but discharged in March. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in March and were discharged in April.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Pravin Char)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up