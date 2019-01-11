Asia
TABLE-India's Reliance Dec oil imports up 15 pct from Nov - trade sources

    NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported nearly 15 percent more oil in December compared with
November, according to data from shipping and industry sources.
    The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
    Sources previously told Reuters that Reliance would halt imports of Iranian oil from
November to protect its wider exposure to the U.S. economy, given Washington has re-imposed
sanctions on Tehran.
    Reliance shipped in 1.46 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, an increase of
about 15 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
    The private refiner shipped in about 26 percent of its oil imports from Latin America in
December, compared with about 23 percent in November, while the share of Middle East grades in
its overall purchases dropped to 50 percent from 71 percent. 
    The refiner raised purchases from the United States. It shipped in about 9 percent of its
overall imports from there, compared with about 1.4 percent in November.
    The share of African grades in its overall purchases rose to about 9 percent from around 4
percent in November.
    Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000
barrels per day (bpd):
 Country/Reg      Dec      Nov  Pct Chg     Dec  Pct Chg  Jan-Dec  Jan-Dec     %chg
 ion             2018     2018  mth/mth    2017    yr/yr     2018    2017     yr/yr
 Latam                                                                             
 Brazil          61.6      0.0       --    65.3     -5.6     29.8     71.8    -58.6
 Colombia        69.7      0.0       --     0.0       --     17.7     11.0     61.2
 Ecuador          0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      5.6     13.7    -58.8
 Mexico          68.7      0.0       --    69.2     -0.7     56.4     60.8     -7.3
 Venezuela      180.2    296.0    -39.1   203.5    -11.5    270.2    302.6    -10.7
 TOTAL          380.2    296.0     28.4   338.0     12.5    379.7    459.9    -17.5
                                                                                   
 Asia                                                                              
 Australia        0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      3.9      0.0       --
 TOTAL            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      3.9      0.0       --
                                                                                   
 Middle East                                                                       
 Oman             0.0      0.0       --    22.2   -100.0     18.5     38.4    -51.8
 Iran             0.0      0.0       --   100.6   -100.0     52.4     66.9    -21.6
 Iraq           230.3    400.5    -42.5   199.3     15.5    232.4    206.9     12.3
 Qatar            0.0      0.0       --    34.2   -100.0     23.3     39.8    -41.5
 Kuwait           0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      2.7      0.0       --
 S. Arabia      192.5    328.8    -41.5   161.7     19.0    235.9    246.9     -4.5
 U.A.E.         303.5    178.1     70.4   136.0    123.1    100.0     66.6     50.3
 Dubai            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      1.3      4.0    -66.6
 Yemen            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      5.6      0.0       --
 TOTAL          726.2    907.4    -20.0   654.0     11.0    672.2    669.5      0.4
                                                                                   
 Europe                                                                            
 North sea        0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      1.5      0.0       --
 TOTAL            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      1.5      0.0       --
                                                                                   
 C.I.S.                                                                            
 Azerbaijan       0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      0.0      5.4   -100.0
 Kazakhstan      62.4      0.0       --    31.0    101.4     21.1     34.6    -38.9
 Russia          32.5      0.0       --     0.0       --      8.3     29.2    -71.7
 TOTAL           94.9      0.0       --    31.0    206.4     29.4     69.2    -57.5
                                                                                   
 Africa                                                                            
 Nigeria          0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --     51.9     56.0     -7.3
 Angola          31.2      0.0       --   127.6    -75.5     18.3     27.2    -32.8
 Cameroon         0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      2.6      0.0       --
 Congo            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      6.4      0.0       --
 Chad             0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --     20.8      4.2    390.2
 Egypt           33.8     18.8     79.7    35.4     -4.6     21.6     26.8    -19.3
 Ghana            0.0     29.9   -100.0     0.0       --      7.8      0.0       --
 Gabon            0.0      0.0       --    30.3   -100.0     18.3      7.6    140.9
 Sudan           38.5      0.0       --     0.0       --     18.8     21.6    -12.8
 Eq. Guinea      22.0      0.0       --    20.9      5.3      9.1      3.5    155.7
 Algeria          0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --     10.1      7.9     27.9
 Libya            0.0      0.0       --     0.0       --      5.4      0.0       --
 TOTAL          125.4     48.7    157.7   214.1    -41.4    191.2    154.9     23.4
                                                                                   
 Canada           0.0      0.0       --    33.4   -100.0      3.0      5.6    -45.7
 USA            133.9     18.0    643.7     0.0       --     51.2      2.1   2321.5
 TOTAL ALL     1460.6   1270.1     15.0  1270.5     15.0   1332.2   1361.3     -2.1
   NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne divided by the number of
days.
   Numbers for previous months have been revised.
   Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in November but discharged in December. It
also includes some parcels that arrived in December and were discharged in January 2019.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter)
