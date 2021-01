FILE PHOTO: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, poses for photographers before addressing the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai, India, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s market regulator said on Friday it fined Reliance Industries 250 million rupees ($3.42 million) and its chairman Mukesh Ambani 150 million rupees, in relation to trading Reliance Petroleum shares.

($1 = 73.1200 Indian rupees)