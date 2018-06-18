Lightsource BP completes first Indian solar project

* UK-based Lightsource BP, Europe’s biggest solar energy developer, has completed its first big solar project in India, it said on Monday.

* The project in the Indian state of Maharashtra can generate 60 megawatts (MW) of electricity at its peak, enough to power around 20,000 homes.

* India is one of the fastest-growing markets for clean energy.

* The project was financed in partnership with UK Climate Investments - a joint venture between Macquarie owned Green Investment Group and the British government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy.

* The company did not reveal any details on the cost of the project.

* Oil major BP acquired a 43 percent stake in Lightsource last year.

* India currently has around 60 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable capacity, but plans to add a further 115 GW by 2022, which could cost $125 billion. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)