June 18, 2018 / 11:03 AM / in an hour

Lightsource BP completes first Indian solar project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* UK-based Lightsource BP, Europe’s biggest solar energy developer, has completed its first big solar project in India, it said on Monday.

* The project in the Indian state of Maharashtra can generate 60 megawatts (MW) of electricity at its peak, enough to power around 20,000 homes.

* India is one of the fastest-growing markets for clean energy.

* The project was financed in partnership with UK Climate Investments - a joint venture between Macquarie owned Green Investment Group and the British government’s Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy.

* The company did not reveal any details on the cost of the project.

* Oil major BP acquired a 43 percent stake in Lightsource last year.

* India currently has around 60 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable capacity, but plans to add a further 115 GW by 2022, which could cost $125 billion. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
