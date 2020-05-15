Healthcare
DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

    May 15 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
    
 INDIA EARNINGS    
 Start Date     Start        RIC        Company Name                 Event Name
                Time(GMT)                                            
 19-May-2020    NTS          BJFN.NS    Bajaj Finance Ltd            Q4 2020 Bajaj Finance Ltd Earnings Release
 20-May-2020    NTS          ULTC.NS    UltraTech Cement Ltd         Q4 2020 UltraTech Cement Ltd Earnings Release
 20-May-2020    NTS          BAJA.NS    Bajaj Auto Ltd               Q4 2020 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release
 
     
 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
