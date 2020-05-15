DIARY-India corporate earnings week ahead

May 15 (Reuters) - Diary of India (.BSESN) corporate earnings for the week ahead. INDIA EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Name Event Name Time(GMT) 19-May-2020 NTS BJFN.NS Bajaj Finance Ltd Q4 2020 Bajaj Finance Ltd Earnings Release 20-May-2020 NTS ULTC.NS UltraTech Cement Ltd Q4 2020 UltraTech Cement Ltd Earnings Release 20-May-2020 NTS BAJA.NS Bajaj Auto Ltd Q4 2020 Bajaj Auto Ltd Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled'. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> SENSEX-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)