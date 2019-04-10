RPT-India's April-Feb rice, buffalo meat exports drop - govt body

(Repeats to widen distribution)

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - India’s rice exports for April-February dropped 9.4 percent from a year earlier to 10.57 million tonnes, as leading buyer Bangladesh trimmed its purchases due to a bumper local harvest, a government body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country’s buffalo meat exports during the period dropped 9.6 percent from a year ago to 1.12 million tonnes, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said, as demand moderated from the biggest buyer - China.

Guar gum exports climbed 3.5 percent to 465,705 tonnes on robust demand from the United States.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of buffalo meat, guar gum and rice.

The country’s exports of pulses nearly doubled during the period to 261,016 tonnes, while dairy exports surged 75.7 percent to 152,736 tonnes due to government incentives for exports of skimmed milk powder, the agency said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)