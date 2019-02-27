Consumer Goods and Retail
India's Jan rubber imports drop 4.8 pct y/y as demand softens - Board

MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India’s natural rubber imports in January eased 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 39,997 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Wednesday, as local consumption fell due to weak demand from tyre makers.

The country’s production last month eased 1.4 percent from a year ago to 72,000 tonnes, while consumption dropped 2.4 percent to 97,000 tonnes, the board said.

India’s imports between April to January jumped more than 30 percent from a year ago to 489,085 tonnes, it said.

India imports natural rubber mainly from Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia.

“Tyre companies are cutting purchases due to a slowdown in auto sales,” said a rubber dealer based at Kochi in the southern state of Kerala. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

