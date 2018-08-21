Indian rupee rises to one-week high on Trump's Fed comments

MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Indian rupee rose to its highest in a week on Tuesday tracking Asian currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump said in interview to Reuters that he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes.

The rupee rose to 69.59/dollar, its highest since Aug. 13 after opening stronger at 69.69 on Tuesday compared its previous close of 69.83.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was unchanged at 7.83 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)