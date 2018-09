MUMBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian rupee fell on Monday tracking other Asian currencies on global dollar strength.

The rupee quickly slipped to 72.15 to the dollar in early trade, weaker from its previous close of 71.73 when the central bank had intervened heavily to prevent it from slipping below 72 to the dollar. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)