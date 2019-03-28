Industrials
March 28, 2019 / 2:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

US sees India space debris from weapons test eventually burning up

1 Min Read

TAMPA, March 28 (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Thursday he expected debris from an Indian anti-satellite weapons test to eventually burn up in the atmosphere instead of creating a lasting debris field that poses a threat to other satellites.

Asked about comments by India’s top defense scientist that the debris would burn up in 45 days, Shanahan told reporters traveling with him in Florida: “I don’t know about the particular time frame there but in terms of threats to other objects, that’s consistent with what I’ve heard.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
