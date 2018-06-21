FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:55 AM / in an hour

India's SEBI to act against entities in NSE probe over servers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator said on Thursday it will initiate action against entities and individuals following an investigation at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) into whether high frequency traders were getting unfair access to some network servers at the exchange.

“We have taken a view what is to be done, and actions are being initiated against various entities which includes institutions and individuals,” Ajay Tyagi, the Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman, told a news conference.

SEBI has been investigating allegations that NSE officials had provided high frequency traders unfair access through co-location servers placed at the site of exchange, which could speed up algorithmic trading. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

