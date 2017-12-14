India's SEBI chairman says banks should disclose corporate defaults

MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday banks should disclose defaults in corporate loans, similar to the system in place for corporate bonds, saying it was an issue that regulators would need to address.

Tyagi, addressing a markets conference in Mumbai, also pushed for a reduced reliance on bank loans and instead said more such financing should be provided through corporate bonds. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)