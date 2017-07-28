FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's SEBI calls on exchanges, clearing corps to better deal with tech glitches
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 2:38 PM / in 2 months

India's SEBI calls on exchanges, clearing corps to better deal with tech glitches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator admonished stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories on Friday to have procedures in place to deal with technological disruptions or cyber attacks, and to quickly share any information when such instances occur.

In a statement, Securities and Exchange Board of India added it would also undertake “a comprehensive review” of the technology and systems deployed at these institutions.

The statement comes after SEBI convened a meeting of relevant parties on Friday following a technology glitch at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) earlier this month that led to a near five-hour long trading disruption.

SEBI added NSE had assured the regulator at the meeting that the exchange was strengthening its internal processes "to further reduce the response time for recovery and also adoption of automated processes." For full statement see: (bit.ly/2eTzucV) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.