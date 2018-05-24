MCX launches India's first silver options

MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) said it launched the country’s first silver options contracts on Thursday.

Five contracts expiring in June, August, November, February and April with a lot size of 30 kg were launched, the exchange said in a statement.

India is the world’s biggest consumer of silver, which is mainly used for jewellery making in the county.

The exchange had launched crude oil and copper options earlier this month. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)