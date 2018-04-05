FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 10:24 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Singapore's GIC says to raise investment in Indian renewable firm Greenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) -

* Singapore’s GIC could pump more money into Indian renewable energy firm Greenko Energy Holdings, which could help it double or triple its power capacity over the next 3-5 years, a senior GIC official said on Thursday

* “We’re on the verge of committing to another round of injection,” Chief Investment Officer for Infrastructure, GIC, Eng Seng Ang said at a conference

* Greenko operates wind, solar, hydropower, natural gas and biomass power plants with a total capacity of 3.2 gigawatts, according to the company website

* While GIC has been approached by investors who are keen to buy a stake in Greenko, Ang said “we are not in a hurry to sell equity in the company at the moment”

* GIC also invested in geothermal power in Japan and renewables in the Philippines, he said

* (Reporting by Florence Tan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

