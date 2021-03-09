India to levy import tax on solar modules, solar cells from April 2022 - govt document

NEW DELHI, March 9 (Reuters) - India will levy 40% customs duty on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from April 2022, as it looks to cut imports and expand local manufacturing, according to a government document and two industry sources familiar with the matter.

India is targeting 175 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2022 and 450 gigwatts by 2030, as part of its commitment under Paris Climate Agreement to own 40% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Alex Richardson)