India's trade ministry recommends safeguard duty on Chinese solar cells, modules

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - India’s trade ministry recommended in a report published on Monday imposing a safeguard duty of 25 percent on imports of solar cells and modules from China for one year.

The proposed duty, which would apply for two years in total, but would be reduced in the second year to 20 percent for six months and then 15 percent for six months.

It was recommended in view of a serious threat to the domestic solar manufacturing industry from Chinese imports, the directorate general of trade remedies said in the report.

The recommendation would now be submitted to the government for approval. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)