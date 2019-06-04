Indian shares close lower ahead of cenbank policy decision

* NSE index down 0.55%, BSE index falls 0.46%

* TCS drops 2.6%, Nifty IT index falls 1.6%

BENGALURU, June 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the central bank’s policy meeting decision later this week, weighed down by technology stocks.

The broader NSE index fell 0.55% to 12,021.65, while the benchmark BSE index settled 0.46% lower at 40,083.54.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.6%, dragging the Nifty IT index 1.6% lower.

India’s economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in the January-March period, raising prospects of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

For the mid-day report, click: (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)