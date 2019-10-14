Indian shares end higher ahead of inflation data; Infosys drops

* NSE index ends up 0.32%, BSE index 0.23% higher

* Tata Motors gains 5%

* Infosys sheds 3.5%

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by auto and real estate stocks, as investors awaited headline inflation data due later in the evening.

The broader NSE index closed 0.32% higher at 11,341.15 and the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.23% at 38,214.47.

Indian retail inflation probably reached a 12-month high in September, but still leaving room for further interest rate cuts because it’s expected to remain below the Reserve Bank of India’s target, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, auto stocks led gains, with the index rising 1.67% at close. Tata Motors closed up 5.03%.

DLF Ltd rose 6% and lifted the Nifty real estate index to end 1.92% higher.

Infosys Ltd was the top loser of the day, dropping 3.5%. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)