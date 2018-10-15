Indian shares end higher; IT stocks lead

* NSE, BSE indexes up 0.38 pct

* IT stocks lead; Infosys ends up 3 pct

* Hindustan Unilever among drags

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Monday after a weak start, in a recovery led by IT stocks benefiting from a depreciating rupee, while consumer discretionary stocks capped the gains.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.38 percent at 34,865.10, while the broader NSE index ended 0.38 percent higher at 10,512.50.

IT giant Infosys Ltd, the top boost to the NSE index, ended 3 percent higher a day prior to its quarterly results, while Hindustan Unilever closed down 2.8 percent on margin woes.

