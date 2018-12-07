Indian shares end higher; Kotak Mahindra Bank top boost

* NSE index up 0.9 pct, BSE index up 1.02 pct

* Kotak Mahindra gains most in over 5 yrs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, boosted by a surge in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares on a report that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc might take a stake in the private-sector lender.

The broader NSE index closed 0.87 percent higher at 10,693.70, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 1.02 percent at 35,673.25.

For the week, the NSE index ended 1.7 percent lower, while the BSE index saw a fall of 1.4 percent.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed 8.8 percent higher, after surging as much as 14 percent in their sharpest intraday gain in nearly nine years.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)