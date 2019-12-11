Indian shares end higher on hopes of govt stimulus

* Nifty 50 index up 0.45%, BSE index gains 0.53%

* Yes Bank shares fall as much as 19.4%

BENGALURU, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, as investors hoped for government sops from a cabinet meeting held during the day, with public sector enterprise, financial and information technology stocks leading the gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.45% higher at 11,910 and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 40,455.01 at the closing bell.

Nifty public sector enterprise index gained 1.2%, while Nifty finance index rose 0.7%.

The Nifty IT index ended 1.23% higher with India’s second-most valuable company Tata Consultancy Services gaining by 1.44%. Gail Ltd was the top gainer in Nifty 50, rising 5.63%.

Yes Bank was the biggest loser among Nifty stocks, shedding 15.33% on uncertainty around capital raising. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)