Indian shares end higher, post biggest weekly gain in four

* NSE index ends up 0.66 pct, BSE index rises 0.55 pct

* Financials boost

March 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, boosted by financials, as investors pumped in money into equities amid hopes that tensions with Pakistan were easing.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.54 percent at 36,063.81. The broader NSE index ended 0.67 percent higher at 10,863.50. Housing Development Finance Corp was the cop contributor to the NSE index gains with a 1 percent rise.

Both the indexes posted their biggest weekly gain in four. The NSE index ended up 0.67 percent for the week while the BSE index gained 0.54 percent for the period.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)