Indian shares end in red as heavweights drag

* NSE index ends 0.78 pct down, BSE index drops 0.78 pct

* Yes Bank falls after RBI sends letter

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses across most sectors, as investors awaited cues after lacklustre growth in December quarter corporate earnings.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.87 percent at 35,498.44, its lowest closing level since Dec. 24.

The broader NSE index ended 0.78 percent lower at 10,640.95, its lowest close since Dec. 11.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd dropped 2.5 percent after it was pulled up by the central bank for breaching confidentiality and violating regulatory guidelines.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)