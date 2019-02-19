Indian shares end lower; BSE index marks worst losing streak in nearly 8 yrs

* NSE index end down 0.3 pct, BSE index finish 0.4 pct lower

* IT stocks biggest losers

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains to end lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark BSE index clocking ninth straight session of falls, its longest losing streak in nearly eight years.

The broader NSE index fell for the eighth straight session and closed 0.34 percent lower at 10,604.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.41 percent lower at 35,352.61. Both the indexes posted their worst closing levels since Dec.11.

The NSE index marked its longest losing streak in nearly 4 years.

IT stocks were the biggest drag, with the sectoral index finishing 2.1 percent lower. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, the top drag on the NSE index, closed down 3.3 percent.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)