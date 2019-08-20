Indian shares end lower; financials, consumer stocks weigh

* NSE closes 0.33% down, BSE closes 0.2% lower

* Yes Bank falls to lowest in over 6 years

* IT stocks gain

BENGALURU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled lower on Tuesday, led by a fall in financial and consumer stocks with Yes Bank Ltd closing at its lowest in over six years.

The broader NSE index closed 0.33% lower at 11,017, while the benchmark BSE index finished down 0.2% at 37,328.01.

The Nifty PSU index finished the day 2.35% lower, with State Bank of India settling down over 1%.

Among consumer stocks, Britannia Industries Ltd lost 3.24% to its lowest since February 2018, while ITC Ltd settled 1.87% lower.

IT stocks held onto gains and closed 1.2% higher as the rupee weakened to its lowest since February. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)