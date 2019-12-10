Indian shares end lower on profit taking; IT, state-owned banks top drags

* NSE index down 0.68%, BSE index 0.61% lower

* Nifty PSU down 1.6%

* Yes bank drops 10.4%

BENGALURU, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by information technology and state-owned bank stocks, as investors took profits in overbought shares toward the year end.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.68% at 11,856.80 and the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.61% lower at 40,239.88 at the closing bell.

State-owned bank stocks were the day’s top laggards with their Nifty index closing down 1.6%. The country’s largest lender by assets State Bank of India was 1.11% lower at close.

The Nifty IT index ended 1.39% lower with India’s second-most valuable company Tata Consultancy Services dropping by 2.15%.

Yes Bank was the biggest loser among Nifty stocks, shedding 10.4%, while Bajaj Finance was the top gainer, advancing 1.26%. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)