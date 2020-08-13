Indian shares end mostly flat as investors eye fresh triggers

BENGALURU, Aug 13 (Reuters) - India’s main indexes ended little changed on Thursday as gains in metal and auto stocks were offset by a drop in financial and consumer staples shares, with investors looking for fresh triggers amid continued surge in domestic coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.07% lower at 11,300.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.15% to 38,310.49.

“Most of the factors including earnings are factored in large-cap stocks. At the same time market is also acknowledging that small- and mid-caps are much cheaper and most of the earnings have started to come,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

For the large-caps to move higher, markets need fresh triggers, he added.

“Going forward, main indices could be flattish and see some profit booking and shift in money allocation to small- and mid-cap stocks from larger ones,” Nair said.

The mid-cap index rose 1.6% and the small-cap added nearly 0.8%.

India reported another record daily rise in novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 47,000.

Meanwhile, steady virus figures in the United States and a jump in U.S. consumer prices in July helped Asian markets rise on Thursday.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Metal index rose 1.1%, while the Nifty auto index gained 1.22%.

Consumer heavyweight ITC Ltd and telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd were the top drags in the Nifty 50 index, falling 1.4% and 2.25%, respectively. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)