Indian shares hit by rising crude, see worst day this year

* NSE index down 1.4 pct, BSE falls 1.3 pct

* Jump in oil prices push rupee, stocks lower

* Reliance Ind biggest drag on indexes

April 22 (Reuters) - Losses in financial and energy stocks led Indian share markets to their worst day in 2019 on Monday, battered by rising oil prices that also pushed the rupee to a six-week low.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.26 percent at 38,645.18, while the broader NSE index ended 1.35 percent lower at 11,594.45. Both indexes saw their worst session since Dec. 21.

Brent crude prices topped $74 a barrel, the highest since November, with the United States set to announce a further clampdown on Iranian oil exports, tightening global supplies.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped 2.9 percent in its worst day since Dec. 10 after the index heavyweight reported a weak quarter for its refining and petrochemical businesses.

ICICI Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fell 2.5 percent each, while Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd was the worst performer in the NSE index in percentage terms with an 8.3 percent drop.

