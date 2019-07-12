Indian shares slip as Wipro, ONGC drag

* NSE index down 0.3%, BSE slips 0.2%

* Indexes see worst week since May 10

* Infosys up 0.7% ahead of results

BENGALURU, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower after a volatile session on Friday, led by declines in IT firm Wipro Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd .

The broader NSE index closed down 0.26% at 11,552.5, while the benchmark BSE index settled 0.22% lower at 38,736.23. Both indexes saw their worst week since May 10.

Wipro was the biggest percentage loser on the NSE index, falling 3.3% to its worst closing level since March 29, while energy giant ONGC slipped 2.2%.

India’s no.2 IT services firm Infosys Ltd closed up 0.7% ahead of its quarterly results.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)