REFILE-Indian shares rise, post longest gaining streak since December

* NSE index up 0.61 pct, BSE index 0.70 pct higher

* Both indexes see longest gain streak since Dec

March 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, their longest winning streak since mid-December, boosted by gains in Energy and financial stocks.

Stocks have been on an upswing on expectations that the incumbent government would return to power after the general election starting next month.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.70 percent higher at 38,363.47, while the broader NSE index rose 0.61 percent to 11,532.40.

Reliance Industries Ltd settled nearly 2 percent higher, while Axis Bank gained 1.2 percent.

Larsen & Toubro was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 2.4 percent to its lowest in a week.

Mumbai-based L&T said it would buy a 20.32 percent stake in Mindtree Ltd and aimed for a much bigger stake via market deals and an open offer.

