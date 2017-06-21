Indian shares falter on oil slump, caution before cenbank minutes

June 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted small losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking lower Asian markets after oil prices slumped, with investors waiting for the minutes of a central bank policy meeting held earlier this month.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.21 percent at 9,633.60, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.04 percent lower at 31,283.64.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)