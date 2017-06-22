FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India BSE index ends flat after record high; IT pares gains
June 22, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 months ago

India BSE index ends flat after record high; IT pares gains

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.02 percent at 31,290.74, after earlier hitting a record high of 31,522.87.

The broader NSE index was down 0.04 percent at 9,630.00.

The Nifty IT index earlier gained as much as 1.3 percent before ending down 0.2 percent.

For mid-day report, click.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

