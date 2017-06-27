FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index ends at one-month low; banks weigh
June 27, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 2 months ago

India's NSE index ends at one-month low; banks weigh

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - India's NSE index fell for a fifth straight session and ended at its lowest in a month, as lenders retreated on a media report the country's central bank was demanding higher provisioning for loans submitted under the insolvency process.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.66 percent at 9,511.40, its lowest close since May 25.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.58 percent lower at 30,958.25, closing below the 31,000 mark for the first time since May 25.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

