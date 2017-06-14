FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Indian shares end higher; Reliance gains, Fed weighs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 2 months ago

Indian shares end higher; Reliance gains, Fed weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher after a volatile session on Wednesday with Reliance Industries Ltd gaining on strong April subscriber additions, although broader sentiment was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.17 percent higher at 31,155.91.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.12 percent at 9,618.15.

Reliance Industries shares gained 3.2 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.