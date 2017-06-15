FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; financials hit by profit-taking
June 15, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 2 months ago

Indian shares end lower; financials hit by profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, while soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve and worries of political turmoil in the world's largest economy hurt sentiment.

The BSE index ended 0.26 percent down at 31,075.73

The broader NSE index, which posted losses in two of the last three sessions, fell 0.42 percent to 9,578.05

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

