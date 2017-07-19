Indian shares close higher; Aurobindo Pharma leads

July 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares recovered on Wednesday as cigarette maker ITC rebounded and drugmakers gained on hopes of U.S. regulatory approvals and the launches of new drugs.

The broader NSE index closed 0.74 percent higher at 9,899.60, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.77 percent to 31,955.35.

Shares in ITC rose 2.4 percent, while Aurobindo Pharma Ltd closed 4.3 percent higher.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)