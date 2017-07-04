Indian shares slip on profit-booking; energy firms gain

July 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-session winning streak to end slightly lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd, but energy shares rose on lower global oil prices.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.04 percent to 31,209.79, while the broader NSE index ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,613.30.

Cigarette maker ITC Ltd, which hit a record high on Monday, ended 1.5 percent lower, while Reliance Industries Ltd rose nearly 3 percent.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)