a month ago
Indian shares end higher; state-owned lenders rally
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 10:27 AM / a month ago

Indian shares end higher; state-owned lenders rally

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of India led the gains, while hopes of strong corporate earnings also lifted sentiment.

The BSE index ended 0.4 percent higher at a record closing of 31,369.34.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.38 percent at 9,674.55. Earlier in the session, the index breached the 9,700 mark for the first time in a month.

The Nifty PSU Bank index ended 2.4 percent higher and posted its second consecutive session of gains.

For midday report, click

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

