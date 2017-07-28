FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall; post 4th straight weekly gain
July 28, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 18 days

Indian shares fall; post 4th straight weekly gain

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Friday, after hitting record highs in each of the previous four sessions, as disappointing quarterly earnings weighed on bank and pharmaceutical shares.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.06 percent at 10,014.50, but was up 1 percent for the week. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.23 percent lower at 32,309.88, but was still 0.88 percent higher for the week.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank Ltd fell 5.9 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, after reporting weak quarterly results.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)

