Indian shares end lower, retreating from record high

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, retreating from a record high hit in early trade, led by losses in IT stocks and financials.

The nation's central bank cut its main policy rate by 25 basis points to a more than 6-1/2-year low, saying a lower inflation rate opened room for monetary easing.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.33 percent at 10,081.50, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.30 percent lower at 32,476.74. Both indexes ended at record closing highs in the last two sessions.

For the mid-day report, click. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)