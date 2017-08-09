Indian shares fall; pharma stocks slump

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, their third straight session of falls, dragged down by healthcare and financial stocks amid mounting tensions between the United States and North Korea.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.68 percent at 31,797.84, its lowest close in over three weeks.

The broader NSE index ended 0.71 percent lower at 9,908.05, its lowest close since July 21.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)