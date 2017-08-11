FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Indian shares post biggest weekly fall in 1-1/2 yrs; SBI drags
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 11, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 2 days ago

Indian shares post biggest weekly fall in 1-1/2 yrs; SBI drags

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fifth session and ended their worst week in one-and-a-half years after State Bank of India sank following weak June-quarter results, further weakening sentiment in a market reeling under North Korea tensions.

Weakening global risk appetite has sparked a wide round of profit-taking after shares scaled record highs last week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.01 percent at 31,213.59, its lowest close in over a month.

The broader NSE index ended 1.11 percent lower at 9,710.80.

Both indexes ended nearly 3.5 percent lower for the week, snapping a five-week winning streak, marking their worst week since mid-February 2016.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.