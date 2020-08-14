Banks drag as Indian shares set for third consecutive day of losses

BENGALURU, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell over 1% on Friday, dragged by financial stocks as new quarantine restrictions from Britain and weak economic data from China hurt global investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.14% at 11,170.40 by 0922 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 1.17% to 37,861.86.

The two indexes were set to finish lower for a third consecutive session, and over 0.3% lower for the week.

Both indexes had risen over 0.5% each earlier in the session on expectations of more economic relief measures from the government, even as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

“China data is weak and Europe has opened lower and people are realising that COVID-19 impact will not go away easily,” said Deepak Jasani, head of research, HDFC Securities.

“Markets are very fickle minded.”

European shares were dragged lower by a hit to travel stocks after Britain added more European countries to its quarantine list, while the MSCI’s world index was 0.2% lower.

Indian stocks have been hovering around five-month highs, while small-cap shares have risen enough to clock a gain in 2020, but many analysts say these rallies did not reflect the economic reality.

“It is a much deserved correction, valuations were going through the roof,” said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital.

In Mumbai, all major sectoral indexes except the Nifty Metal index and the Nifty Pharma index were in the red.

Banking stocks slid, with the Nifty PSU Bank index and the Nifty private banking index slipping over 2% each in afternoon trade.

The Nifty Auto index fell 2.4%, led by a 5.23% drop in Eicher Motors Ltd. Eicher Motors and Tata Motors Ltd were among the top three losers on the Nifty 50 index.

The Nifty Pharma index was up 0.79% and the Nifty Metal index rose 0.3%. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Amy Caren Daniel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)