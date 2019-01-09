India shares end higher for fourth straight session

* Nifty closes 0.49 pct up, Sensex ends 0.64 pct higher

* ITC, Axis Bank drive gains on Nifty

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares finished higher for the fourth consecutive session, as risk appetite improved on hopes of a positive outcome from the U.S.-China trade talks, while domestic investors remained optimistic about a strong results season.

The benchmark BSE index closed the session 0.64 percent higher at 36,212.91, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.49 percent at 10,855.15.

Gains on NSE were driven by shares of ITC Ltd and Axis Bank, both gaining as much as 2.29 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.

Shares of Indusind Bank Ltd closed 1.39 percent higher, after it kickstarted the results season with posting a 5 percent rise in third quarter profit.

Yes Bank Ltd shares were down as much as 5.64 percent. The lender is scheduled to hold a board meeting this evening where it is expected to make final recommendations to the central bank for naming a new chief executive officer.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)