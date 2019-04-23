India shares end lower; HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki drag

* NSE, BSE indexes end 0.2 pct lower

* Shares fall for third straight session

BENGALURU, April 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, erasing gains in morning trade, hurt by declining financial shares such as HDFC Bank and automobile stocks such as Maruti Suzuki India .

The broader NSE index closed 0.16 percent lower at 11,575.95, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent at 38,564.88.

Trading volumes stood at 272.5 million on the NSE index, compared with the 30-day average volume of 341.4 million, as market participants remained cautious amid ongoing general election and corporate earnings season.

HDFC Bank closed 1 percent lower, while Maruti Suzuki ended 3.7 percent lower.

For the mid-day report, click (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)