India shares end mostly flat; metal, PSU banks gain

* PSU bank index rises 1.4%, Nifty metals index gain 1.6%

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended mostly flat on Monday, with gains in metal stocks and public sector banks offsetting losses in IT and auto stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended mostly unchanged at 11,888, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.1% lower at 40,316.

“Some people who bought at lower levels are booking profits,” said Alok Ranjan, head, portfolio management services with Way2Wealth Brokers.

“After gaining so much in the past one month, the market is trying to consolidate around the present levels,” he added.

The Nifty main index has risen over 12% since mid August, after hitting a 6-month trough.

The Nifty public sector bank index gained 1.43%, while the Nifty metals index rose 1.63%.

Shares of Bharti Airtel ended up 4.1% and was the top gainer in Nifty 50, while Yes Bank shares fell 4.20% to end as top loser. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)