India shares mark highest close in nearly 6 months on fund inflows

* NSE, BSE indexes end over 1 pct higher

* Rupee gains to 2-1/2-month high

* Airtel top pct gainer

March 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent for a second straight session on Tuesday, boosted by foreign fund inflows amid expectations Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance would return to power after the general election.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by a strong rupee, which rose to a two-and-a-half-month high, and gains in broader Asian stock markets after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the British parliament on a divorce agreement.

The benchmark BSE index settled 1.30 percent higher at 37,535.66, its highest close since Sept. 18.

The broader NSE index rose 1.19 percent to 11,301.20, its highest closing level since Sept. 17.

Bharti Airtel Ltd was the top percentage gainer on the NSE index, ending 5.4 percent higher.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)