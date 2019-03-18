India shares rise for sixth session boosted by energy scrips

* NSE index up 0.31, BSE index 0.19 pct higher

* Energy, financials lead gains

March 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for a sixth straight session, led by energy and financial stocks, as expectations that the incumbent government would return to power after the general election starting next month boosted investor confidence.

A stronger rupee, which rose to a more than seven-month high, and strength in broader Asian markets also buoyed the shares.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.19 percent at 38,095.07, its longest winning streak since December, while the broader NSE index advanced 0.31 percent to 11,426.20.

State-run Indian Oil Corp rose 3.46 percent while Axis Bank settled 2.24 percent higher.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shed 2.47 percent and was the biggest percentage loser on the NSE index, after a report said the company was estimated to have cut production by 26.8 pct to about 126,000 units.

