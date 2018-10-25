Indian shares close 1 pct lower amid global selloff

* NSE, BSE end down 1 pct each

* Financials heaviest drag

* Bharti Airtel down 6.4 pct ahead of results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed at their lowest in seven months on Thursday, tracking a rout in global equities amid growth concerns, with losses seen across sectors.

Investors were also jittery ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts.

The broader NSE index ended 0.98 percent lower at 10,124.9, while the benchmark BSE index closed down 1.01 percent at 33,690.09.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd was the biggest drag on the NSE index, closing down 2.7 percent. Reliance Industries dropped 1.4 percent, while Bharti Airtel slumped 6.4 percent ahead of its quarterly results.

For midday report, click (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)